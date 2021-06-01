Actresses Shiny Doshi and Tejasswi Prakash confirm joining the new comedy show The Comedy Factory

Popular TV actresses Shiny Doshi and Tejasswi Prakash confirmed their entry in the upcoming comedy show The Comedy Factory. The actors will be paired with popular comedians on the show.

The popular channel Zee TV is reportedly going to revamp the shows already being telecasted on the channel. As per the reports of Telly Chakkar, the channel is all set to launch a new comedy reality show with the name The Comedy Factory. As per reports, the show will have some of the most popular and highly talented comedians in the television sector. Some of the prominent names which are part of the show are Ali Asgar, Rajpal Yadav, Balraj Syal, Jasmin Bhasin, Aditya Narayan, and Shreyas Talpade.

Apart from these popular names, there will also be other names in the show which have been confirmed including Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar and Shiny Doshi. The actress Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar is a very popular name on Indian television. She has been part of shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. She has worked in TV shows including Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, and others.

Shiny Doshi is also a popular actress who has worked in numerous shows including, Kusum Desai in Saraswatichandra, Sarojini Singh in Sarojini, Mahi Sengupta in Jamai Raja, and Radha in Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran. She was also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and at present, she is playing the role of Dhara Pandya in StarPlus's show Pandya Store.

The concept of the comedy show goes like that a comedian will be paired with an actor, who will be performing together as a team. As per reports, the show will be launched on June 21.

