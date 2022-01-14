Adaa Khan extends support to bestie Tejasswi Prakash in Bigg Boss 15, Calls her a 'One Woman Army'

Popular actress Tejasswi Prakash is among one of the strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. The actress has been playing the game diligently and had garnered the love of the audience in the show. The actress is in the running to win the Bigg Boss 15 trophy. Her good friend Adaa Khan had recently come to support of the actress.

She appreciated her for standing her ground and facing all obstacles in the house alone. Adaa Khan said, "Tejasswi has once again aced another reality show. Come what may, Tejasswi is headstrong, she is fierce and she knows the right way forward. Even now she is emerging stronger day by day on the show and as always, she is a complete package of entertainment, a true game player, and a one-woman army!"

Tejasswi has been repeatedly put in the spot by various contestants in the house. They tried to break her, spoil her game, and her confidence. But the actress has always come out on top of any situation that put her worth to test. Be it tasks or false accusations levied upon her by the other housemates, Tejasswi has always stood her ground for what has been right and never backed down.

Tejasswi Prakash and Adaa Khan met while shooting for stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, and struck a great rapport with one another. And that bond shows in the way Adaa is supported Tejasswi numerous times for her Bigg Boss 15 stint.



