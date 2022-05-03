Adaa Khan reveals her Eid celebrations and recalls childhood memories of getting Eidi

One of the most coveted festivals in India, Eid, falls on May 3 and is celebrated with zest and excitement by Muslims. Eid marks the end of the auspicious month of Ramzan where Muslims fast for an entire month. Popular television actress Adaa Khan is one of them. Irrespective of her hectic work schedule, Adaa makes sure to get time off during the festival for celebrating with her family. As she works tirelessly all year-round, it makes Adaa's Eid celebrations all the more special.

Adaa, revealing her plans for Eid this year shared, "This day has always been about being with family for me. So I will obviously be celebrating with my close ones around. This is one day I set all my work aside and spend it with my 'Khandaan."

Sharing about her Eid memories from childhood, Adaa shared, "As kids, my brother and I would have this unsaid competition to see who got more Eidi. We'd go out and buy ourselves gifts. That is one of my fondest childhood memories. Obviously, all of that has changed now as we are both grown up, earning and we give Eidi to the younger ones in the family, which is a very beautiful feeling.”

Adaa will also be upholding a family tradition of making Sheer Khurma every Eid. She says, " It is a tradition that I have always made Sheer Khurma and this time will be no different." Adaa also shared that for Eid 2022, she will be sporting a gharara.

The actress was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s franchise show Naagin.

Also read- Exclusive: Adaa Khan shares she immediately clicked with Arjun Bijlani on sets of Mohabbat Phir Ho Jayegi