Adaa Khan supports Tejasswi Prakash in Bigg Boss 15 as 'TEJASSWI DESERVES TO WIN' trends on Twitter

As the show Bigg Boss 15 is inching towards its finale episode, the fight between the contestants has become fiercer. The contestants are seen giving their best to win the ticket to finale. People are rooting for their favourite contestant and voting for them to make them the winner of the show. Tejasswi Prakash, who is a strong contestant of the show, is getting the support of a lot of people. Her friend Adaa Khan has also extended her support to her on Twitter.

Adaa Khan is a popular actress of the television industry and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She is also good friends with Tejasswi Prakash and recently she took to Twitter to support her and reposted the tagline, 'Tejasswi Deserves To Win'. She appreciated the efforts of the fans of the actress, who have made the tagline trend on twitter. She wrote in the post, “I agree with all of you! Truly TEJASSWI DESERVES TO WIN .. love u tejaaaaa #Tejasswiprakash @itsmetejasswi”.

See her tweet here:

Tejasswi Prakash is among the most prominent contestant of the reality show Bigg Boss 15. She is loved by the audience for her fun nature and for taking a stand when something goes wrong in the house. She is also seen in a love angle with Karan Kundrra, but things have gone downhill for them in the last few days.

Adaa Khan started her acting career with the show Palampur Express. She came into the limelight with her roles in shows like Behenein, Amrit Manthan, Daayan, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, etc. She was also appreciated for her role of Shesha in the show Naagin 3. She was also a part of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.



