Adaa Khan takes fans on a nostalgic ride as she completes 13 years in the television industry

Naagin actress Adaa Khan has completed 13 glorious years of herself in the entertainment industry. She has played diverse roles and has been quite a public figure. Adaa compiled all her projects to date in a video with her respective characters and posted it on Instagram to express gratitude to her family, friends, and fans, who supported her throughout this journey. Adaa had also won hearts with her performance in filmmaker Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.'

Adaa Khan's heartfelt note

Adaa Khan posted the video on Instagram and took her fans on a nostalgic ride. Adaa shared that she was spotted at a cafe in Bandra and was approached for a soap commercial. She captioned the post, " Looking back at these 13 years feels like a fairy tale. Little did I know long ago when I was offered my first ad shoot in a coffee shop at Bandra that God had such a beautiful plan for me. Every role that I have essayed, every project that I have been a part of has gotten so many learning experiences for me. And all the love that I am receiving from you all is my true treasure. These 13 years are not mine alone, they are of us together. Thank you to each one of u for being a part of my journey my friends, family, fans, co-actors, and colleagues…. Thank u for everything my digital family!! Lots of Love. #gratitude. #13years #celebration #actress #actorslife #blessed #goodvibes #adaakhan (sic)".

Adaa Khan's journey in the TV industry

On the work front, she was seen in a music video and did a cameo in Naagin 6, which features her close friend Tejasswi Prakash as the lead actress. The actress has been a part of several television shows namely, 'Amrit Manthan,' 'Behenein,' 'Piya Basanti Re,' 'Shubh Mangal Me Dangal' and 'Naagin' along with the reality shows. While Adaa may be known for her professional stints, her personal life has also been in the news. On the show, 'Juzzbaat,' the actress revealed that she was in depression and completely heartbroken after learning that she was being cheated on.

