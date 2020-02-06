Adaalat actor Romit Raj pens an emotional note as his father passes away; Says ‘Paa Rest in Peace’

Television actor Romit Raj, who lost his father on Wednesday, shared a heartfelt post for him and it will bring tears to your eyes.

Romit Raj, who is known for his roles in shows like Adaalat, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, Maayka, Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg etc is bereaved at the moment as he suffered a major loss on the personal front. The television actor’s father Raviraj Prashar passed away on February 5, 2020. Although the cause of his death is yet to be known, Romit confirmed the unfortunate news on social media this morning as he shared a picture of his father and penned a heartwarming note for him which left everyone teary-eyed.

Calling his father as the ‘best dad in the world’, Romit emphasised that he had lost someone who loved him the most in this world. Getting emotional over his loss, the actor mentioned how remembers every moment that he has spent with his father until now. “‪PAA Rest in Peace The Man who loved Me most in this World is no more...Best Dad in the World, I remember every moment spent with him every moment till Today #RipDad #RaviRajPrasher,” Romit wrote in the caption. Soon after he shared the post, condolences poured in from friends and fans.

Take a look at Romit Raj’s post for his father:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Romit, recently, made his comeback with Star Plus’ popular family drama Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala which features Mohit Malik and Aakriti Sharma in the lead. He will also be seen in an upcoming web series Casino wherein he will be seen sharing the screen space with renowned actors like Karanvir Bohra, Sudhanshu Pandey and Rajesh Khattar.

Credits :Instagram

