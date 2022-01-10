Addite Malik confirms son Ekbir tests positive for COVID-19; Pens a heartwarming note

Maharashtra is one of the badly affected states in India currently from Omicron cases. The cases are rising and even celebrities have also under its effect. Even during the second wave, many Bollywood and television actors have confirmed. And even in third-wave celebrities has been tested positive for COVID 19. In the television industry, Nakuul Mehta along with his wife, son, show Panya Store’s actors, Vishal Kotian among others have been tested positive. And now today, Mohit Malik and Addite Malik’s first son Ekbir has been tested positive. The actress has confirmed the same on social media with a long note.

Sharing a picture of the son on her Instagram handle, she writes, “Motherhood Diaries, When Your NewBorn Tests Positive For Covid, Chapter 18-- Battles happen from the moment a baby is inside a mother's womb and yes children are stronger than we can ever imagine! My little Ekbir who has never had a fever till date, woke up one morning slightly warm. We checked his temperature and it was 102 degrees. The first thought that came to our mind was to test everyone and unfortunately Ekbir and one of my househelps tested positive. Initially, I was shocked. I was wondering how did this happen but then Mohit and I decided that we had to look at it positively. Ekbir would fight it out and so would all of us as a family with increased immunity.”

“Ironically Mohit had Covid last year in January when I was 7 months pregnant and around the same time Ekbir too got it in the same week, same time. Stay safe, take all the precautions but if you still end up letting Covid enter your home, remember not to give up,” her post further reads.

Read the full post here:

The couple has welcomed their son last year in April.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15 former contestant Vishal Kotian tests positive for COVID 19