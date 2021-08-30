Addite Malik extends wishes on Janmashtami with an adorable PIC of her ‘Kanha’ Ekbir

One of the most significant festivals, Krishna Janmashtami 2021 is being celebrated today, on August 30 in India. Actor Mohit Malik’s wife Addite Malik took to her Instagram handle to extend her wishes on the occasion of Janmashtami. She dropped an adorable picture of her little ‘Kanha’ Ekbir Malik on her social media and wished her fans.

In the picture, Mohit and Addite’s son Ekbir can be seen all dressed up as Kanha. Sharing the picture, Addite wrote, “Haathi Ghodha Palki, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki! Our Kanha @ekbirmalik bringing so much of laughter, giggles, smiles, happiness, naughtiness and innocence into our lives. All of you wanted to see Ekbir and we decided why not, it’s only positivity that comes from you all for him!!!” Mohit Malik and Addite tied the knot back in December 2010. After 10 years of staying married, the couple in December 2020 announced that they were expecting their first child. The duo welcomed baby boy, Erik in the month of May this year.

The Shararat actress shared the news of her baby’s arrival by posting a picture of the newborn in his crib. She thanked the universe for the precious gift and called him truly magic. Since then, Mohit and Addite have been breaking the internet by sharing adorable pictures and videos of their son. Back in July, Addite celebrated three months of embracing motherhood. On the special occasion, the former actor and celebrity wife shared a post and explained how the past three months have brought in a massive change in her life by accentuating her towards growing ‘stronger’ on her maternity journey.