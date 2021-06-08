Addite Malik reveals her choice between breastfeeding & formula milk for son Ekbir in her Motherhood Diaries

Addite Malik explains what is better breastfeeding or formula milk for newborn babies in chapter 2 of her special series of posts called Motherhood Diaries.

Actress Addite Malik, who became a proud mother to son Ekbir on April 29 this year, has been enjoying every bit of her motherhood phase. The actress has been sharing some useful tips, asked by her fans related to motherhood on social media. Now, in her Motherhood Diaries, Chapter 2, the actress talked about what’s better between breastfeeding and formula milk. Addite penned a lengthy note, saying "choose your own path and don’t go on what others tell you."

Sharing a photo with her son Ekbir, the Shararat actress wrote, “Motherhood Diaries, Chapter 2: Breast Feeding Vs Formula Thank you for showering the love you have on Motherhood Diaries. For me its therapeutic to have these conversations with all of you, to write out my motherhood journey. As I was going through all your comments a lot of you were asking about Breast Feeding Vs Formula, what’s the right way? Honestly, I say choose your path and don’t go on what others tell you. Like I told you in my last diary, there’s nothing greater than a mother’s instinct.”

She added, “I felt that my child wasn’t fulfilling his needs with just breast milk and hence I’m a mother that’s chosen supplementing. And trust me a lot of judgements may start with this….No formula is not good for your child! Please show me science that says that! I say that my child gets antibodies through breast milk but with it if he needs more, why shall he stay hungry? Let him have formula which is slightly heavier, keeps him sleeping for a few hours as he doesn’t cry out in hunger and that’s what suits me.”

“I’m less worried about what happens if I have to step out ever for a few hours of work, I’m less worried about whether my child’s stomach is full or not, I’m just overall making this process of motherhood happier,” the post further read.

Addite concluded the chapter of her series by talking about postpartum depression. She said it does exist but with the support of family and partner and the choices you make, motherhood can be a beautiful journey.

Take a look at Addite Malik’s Instagram post below:

In the first chapter of special series of posts called Motherhood Diaries,Addite had shared her birthing journey and revealed why she chose the C section option over normal delivery for Ekbir's delivery.

Also Read: Mohit Malik adorably kisses wife Addite Malik and says ‘Best thing I can do is it to love you’; Actress reacts

Credits :Addite Malik Instagram

Share your comment ×