Addite Malik shares her ‘birthing’ journey; Reveals why she chose C section option for Ekbir's delivery

Addite Malik shared a photo of her holding baby boy Ekbir alongside a lengthy note explaining why she opted for C-section over normal delivery.

Actress Addite Malik is currently enjoying her motherhood phase. The actress has been sharing adorable photos of her son Ekbir on her Instagram. Now, in her latest post, Addite has opened up about her ‘birthing’ journey and revealed why she chose for C-section over normal delivery. The Shararat actress had also explained that she didn't wait for a normal delivery as she had an intuition that something was not right. The proud mommy also shared a photo of her cradling her little baby alongside the lengthy note.

Addite wrote, “Motherhood Diaries, Chapter 1: C-Section A lot of you have been asking me about my birthing journey and so here I am today sharing it so that I can tell you that please go with your instinct. Two days before I gave birth to @ekbirmalik , I couldn’t feel his movements and I had really been feeling uneasy. My doctor said that everything looked ok and we could wait but my heart, my instinct told me something is wrong. I was admitted in the hospital and ultimately, we had a C-Section. Now many may judge and say that I was wrong, that I should have waited, that I should have had a normal delivery.”

She added, “Yes I had wanted a normal delivery, its what I had envisioned for myself. But nothing mattered more than my child and my instinct told me that my child needed to be out. Ekbir had a cord around his neck which later explained the uneasiness I had. He would have still been fine but I know my heart said that for the safety of my child, he needed to come into this world.”

The post further read as, “Its been a month of healing, a month of motherhood, a month of telling myself that as a mother the best gift I have is my instinct, my mother instinct that shall always tell me what is right for my child. Urging all of you mothers to do the same, go with what your heart says, remember your heart will always place your child over everything else!. P.S.: I will continue sharing more chapters from my motherhood journey with you all because there’s nothing more beautiful in life than this journey for me right now.”

Take a look at Addite Malik’s Instagram post below:

For the unversed, Addite and Mohit Malik welcomed Ekbir on April 29, 2021. The couple shared the happy news via a sweet post on their social media platforms.

