Addite Malik shares priceless PIC of Mohit Malik cuddling their son: He made new motherhood so easier for me

Addite Malik shared a beautiful click showing Mohit Malik holding and kissing their son Ekbir while she sleeps peacefully. She also penned a sweet note. Take a look.

Power couple Mohit Malik and Addite Malik are currently enjoying their parenthood phase and have been dropping a glimpse of it on social media. For the unversed, they welcomed their first child, Ekbir, last month and shared the happy news with their fans and followers via a heartfelt post. The Shararat actress shared the news of her baby’s arrival by posting a picture of the newborn in his crib, as the couple held each other’s hands. She thanked the universe for the precious gift and called him truly magic. Since then, Mohit and Addite have been breaking the internet by sharing adorable pictures and videos of their son.

Recently, Addite has sent the internet into a meltdown with her latest post. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a priceless photo of her actor husband kissing his little munchkin. While Mohit can be seen holding Ekbir in his arms, the actress is seen sleeping peacefully behind. The star wife also penned a heartfelt note thanking the Kulfi Kumar Bajewala star for making the 'new motherhood phase so much easier for her.'

Sharing the stunning click, Addite wrote, “These two already seem to have a bond of their own....Every time I'm resting, Mohit's there to watch over him, truly making new motherhood so much easier for me. Ekbir you and I are lucky!!!!@ekbirmalik @mohitmalik1113.”

Take a look at Addite Malik’s Instagram post below:

Earlier, Addite had shared a beautiful video of herself, cuddling her little munchkin, and said sometimes she just wonders how did she get so lucky. She had written, “Life has changed and how....I still can't believe that you are mine. I look at you and sometimes just keep staring and wondering how did I get so lucky. Thank you, Universe.”

Also Read: Mohit Malik adorably kisses wife Addite Malik and says ‘Best thing I can do is it to love you’; Actress reacts

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Addite Malik Instagram

Share your comment ×