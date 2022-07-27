Addite Malik thanks God for keeping Mohit Malik safe in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: The visuals I imagined…

Mohit Malik is one of the contestants in the present season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty. The shoot for the show was held in Cape Town, South Africa, and all the contestants were there for approximately 50 days. Mohit Malik who is married to actress Addite Malik has never been away from her for so long, and it was very difficult for her to stay away. She recently shared a post, where she is seen walking at the beach, hand in hand, as she is finally united with her love.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant returned from Cape Town recently and Mohit Malik got the sweetest welcome at the airport. He was greeted by his little one, Ekbir. The couple was blessed with a baby boy on 27 April, 2021. Mohit and Addite often share pictures with the adorable kid. In the recent post shared by her, Addite talked about being anxious about well being of Mohit Malik while he was doing daring stunts in the reality show. She also shared that she is relieved that he is finally back home with her and Ekbir. She captioned, “The visuals I imagined when we were away ! Thankyou lord for him being safe and with me back home . Missed him so much and yes I’m very proud of him what he has achieved in #kkk12 @mohitmalik1113.”

Mohit and Addite's son, Ekbir has taken his first steps and has started walking without any support. Mohit, who is away, missed out on seeing this special moment but his wife Addite made sure that he gets to watch it. She recorded a video of Ekbir walking towards his father Mohit's room and rushing to the same corner which is also his daddy's favourite. Addite captioned the video, "Baba this is for you.. my first steps..I m loving it & I can now go to your room wen I want to as your fav corner is mine fav too.. can’t wait to go for a walk with you #reels (sic)".

Mohit even got emotional on the show while talking about how badly he is missing his family and is fighting hard with himself to stay sans them.

