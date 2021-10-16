Adhura First Look: Shreya Ghoshal unveils the poster of Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill’s last song together

Sidharth Shukla’s demise came as one of the most heartbreaking news of the telly world. The former Bigg Boss 13 winner had breathed his last on September 2 and it left everyone in tears. Ever since then, Sidharth’s throwback video with his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill has been doing the rounds on social media. Amid this, Shreya Ghoshal has shared the first look poster of Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s last song titled Adhura and it is winning hearts for all the right reasons.

The song has been sung by Shreya and will mark Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s last project together. Interestingly, the song will feature the rumoured couple’s, fondly called as SidNaaz, throwback videos from the shoot. In the caption, Shreya remembered Sidharth as the brightest star and stated that he will continue to live in our hearts forever. “He was a star and will be forever.. The love of millions of hearts will shine bright forever. #Habit our unfinished song.. #Adhura hai par phir bhi poora rahega.. #Sidnaaz ka yeh aakhri gaana, har fan ki khwahish, hamesha ke liye humare dilon mein zinda rahega. Releasing on the 21st October,” Shreya wrote.

Take a look at Shreya Ghoshal’s post:

To note, Sidharth and Shehnaaz were first seen together in Bigg Boss 13 and their chemistry went on to win millions of hearts ever since. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz, who has been heartbroken with the unfortunate demise of the Dil Se Dil Tak actor, has been maintaining a low profile these days. In fact, she was recently papped for the first time post Sidharth’s demise during the promotions of her recently released movie Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh.