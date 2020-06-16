Aditi Bhatia shares an OLD video where Sushant Singh Rajput admits he has only two friends; Calls world 'fake'

After Karan Patel, his former Yeh Hai Mohobattein co-star Aditi Bhatia has called out the 'fakeness' of the people on social media about Mental Health following Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.Take a look.

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death has left many devastated and shocked. While everyone is reeling over the young and fine actor's death, the dialogue around mental health has reached its peak. Everyone is giving advice on how to deal with depression and stay positive, and 'reach out' to talk to people in case they are facing any mental issues. However, this sudden and 'just for the sake' discussion on mental health has angered and his former Yeh Hai Mohobattein co-star Aditi Bhatia.

It was only yesterday that Karan wrote a hard-hitting letter to call out the fake concern that people are showing about having a conversation. However, they often give a deaf ear when someone actually cries for help. Now, Aditi Bhatia has slammed people for talking about mental health issues just to join the bandwagon and not understanding its actual meaning. She took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback video of one of Sushant's interviews, wherein he is seen admitting that he has only two friends. She threw light upon how we a just trying to petty the importance of mental health issues by forwarding messages.

In the video, Aditi can be heard saying, 'I usually don't talk about such things, but whatever has happened with Sushant has left me shaken. I am continuously watching his videos. I cannot stop thinking about how fake the world can be. It is said that when you have money, power, and fame, everyone is behind you, but it is not the same in Sushant's case.'

Then the young actress goes on to share an old video from Sushant's interview. In the interview, late Sushant can be heard saying, 'I always talk about my work, because other than that I'm very boring. Very honestly, just have two friends. I just cannot make friends, it is not that I don't like people, but somehow they don't find my conversations very interesting. For the first time they will pretend to like me, but then later don't take my calls. I know it takes a lot to be exciting all the time, to make sense, and to pretend to know your thing.'

Further, a visibly angry Aditi says, 'What is the use. Now everyone posting about him. The world is so fake that they don't feel or process the situations, they just randomly post.' She says, 'At least feel the loss first. But we need validation all the time. When anyone does a good thing, it is not to influence others, but to prove that he or she is a saint. Is this social media? Is this the new world we are living it?'

An upset Aditi mentioned, 'Be a human first, and then a social media user.' The actress also said that forwarding numbers of people helping towards mental health are not the only solution. If you are saying now that you will be there for your known ones, mean that first, don't just blabber.

Take a look at Aditi's hard-hitting post here:

