Aditi Sharma lends support to Pearl V Puri: We all know how amazing soul you are; May the truth wins

Television actress Aditi Sharma, who starred in Naagin 3 next to Pearl V Puri, took to her Instagram handle to extend her support for the actor. Check out the details.
24620 reads Mumbai Updated: June 6, 2021 04:36 am
Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Television actor Pearl V Puri has garnered fans from across the country after being a part of several popular shows. On Saturday, ANI reported that Naagin 3 actor Pearl V Puri has been arrested by Waliv and Mumbai Police. “He was arrested in connection with the rape of a minor. A case has been registered under Section 376 of IPC & POCSO Act: Mumbai Police,” read ANI’s Twitter post. Later, it was also reported that the Vasai court has sent Puri to judicial custody.

The actor has been a part of shows including Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat, Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil, Naagin 3, and Bepanah Pyaar among others. After the news of his arrest came to light, numerous actors and actresses from the industry took to their social media handles to extend their support for the actor including Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rakhi Sawant, and Hina Khan. Now, actress Aditi Sharma, who starred in Naagin 3 next to the actor, also lends her support for the star on her Instagram handle.

The actress shared a picture with him and added a brief caption along with it. She wrote, “@pearlvpuri pearllieee! We all know how amazing soul you are! #wesupportpearl May the truth wins.”

Take a look:

Pearl has reportedly been sent to 14 days of judicial custody by a local court in Vasai, according to a report by the Times of India. The actor essayed the role of Angad Mehra in the TV series Brahmarakshas 2.

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

Credits :Aditi Sharma InstagramANIThe Times of India

