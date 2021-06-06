Aditi Shirwaikar looks happy mother as she shares a beautiful PIC of holding son Ekbir in her arms

Aditi Shirwaikar and Mohit Malik are enjoying their parenthood journey as they are constantly seen sharing new pictures of the little bundle of joy. The former actress recently shared an adorable picture with her son.

Motherhood is a phase that women wish for. Right from the time when a child is in her womb to giving birth to him/her, a woman undergoes several emotions. And the similar case is with Aditi Shirwaikar. She has recently been blessed with a baby boy and is completely enjoying her current phase. She has shared an adorable picture with her son Ekbir on World Environment Day. This picture which is clicked amidst the greenery is a perfect example of mother and earth mother.

In the picture, dressed in a white dress the former actress is seen happily posing with her son as she holds him in her arms. The little munchkin is also enjoying the special moment with his mother. His face is not seen as the picture is clicked from the backside. The mother-son is standing in the balcony. These days the couple are sharing loads of pictures on social media. The actress captioned the picture as ‘Dear Ekbir, Always remember that the earth is our home, our environment needs lots of care, lots of love, lots of care. Today is World Environment Day @ekbirmalik but that’s a one day celebration for the year round comfort we get! Love, माई”

Recently, Mohit had also written a heartfelt note for his wife and son. He mentioned that how lucky they are that they found each other and it is all because of their son.

Take a look at the picture here:

The former actress had also spoken a lot about her C-section delivery and why she opted for it. In one of her post, she revealed that she had an instinct that her child wants to be out now so she just followed it. She also promised her fans that she will be telling more things about the motherhood journey.

