Aditi Shirwaikar Malik happy to see son connecting with songs she heard during pregnancy: It feels beautiful

Aditi Shirwaikar Malik shares her experience of motherhood with fans. She also talks about how she feels when she sees her son connecting with things she used to do when he was inside her womb.

Actress Aditi Shirwaikar Malik is enjoying her current phase of life. She has welcomed her first child, baby boy, recently. The actress and her husband Mohit Malik is making most of their lockdown time in taking care of their newborn. The couple is constantly sharing new pictures and videos of their little munchkin. The actress is also shares her motherhood experience with fans. She has recently also talked about her son connecting with the songs which she used to hear during pregnancy.

Sharing a video on her official Instagram handle, she said that everyone told her that child feel and listen when they are inside mother’s womb but it is so beautiful to see him actually connecting with all those songs. “I have always been spiritual but I think there was a natural progression even more during my pregnancy. And I can see Ekbir taking so well to all the songs, bhajans, music and everything I listened to as I can see him relate to it. From his playtime to his lullabys, this music works wonders for him. I would always hear everyone tell me when I was pregnant that Ekbir could feel and hear what I could but I actually see it now and it just feels so beautiful, like we have had a connect even before he had one with anyone else in this world, one of mother and child,” she captioned the video.

Take a look at the screenshot here:

The actress had recently also shared a throwback picture from her pregnancy days and mentioned how eagerly they waited for their son’s arrival.

