Aditi Shirwaikar Malik shares an adorable PIC with her ‘World of Sunshine’; Karanvir Bohra drops heart emojis

Aditi Shirwaikar Malik is always sharing updates of her son Ekbir. And this time also she has shared another picture with her little munchkin.

A child fills a couple’s life with joy and happiness. They are a real bundle of joys. And the same is happening with Mohit Malik and Aditi Shirwaikar. The couple has recently been blessed with a son. They have named him Ekbir, which means brave and strong. They are completely busy taking care of their newly born which is very evident from their Instagram feed. The television couple is constantly sharing Ekbir's photos but still hasn't revealed his face to fans. Recently, their son completed one month and his parents have penned a long post for him.

And now, the actor’s wife has shared an adorable picture with her son. The picture will surely melt your heart. Both mother and son are seen smiling and in love. In the picture, she is seen talking to her son while he is looking at his mother. She has captioned it as ‘My world of sunshine, my world of love, my world of us.’ Celebrities like Karanvir Bohra, Juhi Parmar, and others have also reacted to the pictures. They dropped beautiful comments and emojis on the post. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor dropped heart emojis.

Actress Simple Kaul wrote, “Omg such a beautiful picture this is God bless you both…Love from maasi muaaah.” Anjali Dinesh Anand wrote, ‘Mera cutiessss.’

On his one-month completion, she had shared a video and wrote, “As you turn 1 month today, I feel I’ve grown a lifetime in this one month watching you Ekbir. These moments are memories, memories we will continue celebrating as life is a celebration with you!”

Credits :Aditi Shirwaikar Malik Instagram

