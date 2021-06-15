  1. Home
Aditi Shirwaikar Malik shares honest thoughts on 'weight gain' after pregnancy; See Post

Aditi Shirwaikar Malik shared a lovely picture of her and she is looking fabulous in off-shoulder dress.
Aditi Shirwaikar Malik shares honest thoughts on 'weight gain' after pregnancy; See Post
Mohit Malik and Aditi Shirwaikar Malik have been giving a glimpse of their changed life after their first child's arrival. The couple has welcomed a baby boy named Ekbir on April 29. Apart from sharing pictures, the actor’s wife has been sharing a lot of vital information about the pregnancy, breastfeeding, and vaccination of pregnant women among others. Fans especially women like her posts and are also sharing their experiences. Now she has opened up about her post-pregnancy journey and weight gain. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, she talked about weight gain post-pregnancy and shared a picture of her. She is seen posing wearing a peach floral off-shoulder dress. She opted for a middle parting hairstyle, well-done brows, and minimal makeup. She wrote, ‘Being a woman and being able to give birth is a beautiful process but also one that isn’t easy. Our bodies hormones change, it needs a lot more to be able to nurse and feed a child and with it the weight gain does kick in.’

She also mentioned, ‘There’s a time for everything. Right now is guiltless time of being pampered and giving into your body’s needs as it nurtures a little baby that depends on you for nutrition. Eat healthy and be easy on yourself!’

Read the full post here:

The actress’s post was hailed when she spoke about C-section delivery. She had discussed it in length over it. To note, recently she also took her first jab of the COVID 19 vaccine. She had shared pictures too.

