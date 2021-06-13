Aditi Shirwaikar Malik takes her first jab of COVID vaccine; Shares an important message

Aditi Shirwaikar Malik gives an insight into whether nursing should be vaccinated or not. She has revealed a lot of vital information.

Aditi Shirwaikar Malik has taken her first jab of the COVID vaccine and shared the pictures on her Instagram. The former actress has recently welcomed motherhood and is blessed with a son, Ekbir. She always shares his pictures on social media and also speaks about her new journey. Her fans loved her post where she spoke about her C-section delivery. And now when she has taken her first dose of vaccine, she has once again shared an important message for the mothers.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, she wrote, ‘For all of you out there wondering if it’s safe for you to get vaccinated if you are pregnant or nursing, do the research but with it speak to your doctor regarding the pros and cons. And as I’ve always said in the end go with what your heart says! It’s a tough decision and it’s your decision!’ In her long post, she revealed that before taking the jab she had consulted her doctor and then took the decision.

In the pictures, she is seen accompanied by the actor and husband Mohit Malik. The actor is holding her as she is being jabbed.

Recently, she had talked about breastfeeding and mentioned saying ‘I felt that my child wasn’t fulfilling his needs with just breast milk and hence I’m a mother that’s chosen supplementing. And trust me a lot of judgements may start with this….No formula is not good for your child!’ Women fans especially appreciated her post.

Also Read: Mohit Malik says he and Aditi Malik can’t stop staring at their newborn son Ekbir; Shares PIC

Credits :Aditi Shirwaikar Malik Instagram

Share your comment ×