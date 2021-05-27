Aditi Shirwaikar shares an adorable throwback PIC from her pregnancy days; Says ‘Two favourites in one frame’

Aditi Shirwaikar has again shared a throwback picture showing her baby bump and how much she misses it.

Television actor Mohit Malik and his wife Aditi Shirwaikar are very busy these days. Their newborn son Ekbir is taking all their time but the parents don’t have any complaint. The couple is taking all care of him and enjoying the time spent with him. They have been continuously sharing pictures of the little munchkin. But it looks like the actor’s wife is once again missing her pregnancy days. She has again shared a throwback picture on her Instagram and it is adorable.

She wrote, “When mangoes will remain in memories and so will the bump! Two favorites in one frame!. In the picture, we can see the actress relishing mangoes during her pregnancy days. She is flaunting her baby bump. Dressed in a white coloured tracksuit, she is looking very beautiful. Her pregnancy glow is visible on her face. She has kept the mango bowl on her stomach and is smiling while posing. Fans congratulated her and dropped heart emoji in the comment section.

Few days, she had shared another throwback picture in which she was seen wearing a white colour off shoulder dress and pose with the actor. The picture was from their pregnancy photoshoot.

Take a look here at the picture:

She had also mentioned that she is very happy seeing her baby connecting with all those things which she used to do when he was in her womb. She had also written a heartwarming post for the actor and thanked him for making her journey so beautiful.

