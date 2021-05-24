Aditi Shirwaikar shares a throwback baby bump PIC with Mohit Malik: When we were waiting for our little one

Aditi Shirwaikar takes a trip down a memory lane and shares a picture from her pregnancy days. Mohit Malik is also seen posing with his wife in it.

Television actors Mohit Malik and Aditi Shirwaikar have welcomed their first child recently. They are now a family of three and even announced the name of the little bundle of joy. The couple has named their baby boy as Ekbir, which means brave. But it looks like the actor’s wife is missing her pregnancy days as she has shared a throwback picture on her Instagram handle. Aditi went down the memory lane and shared a photo of her baby bump.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, the actor’s wife wrote, “A little bit of love is all we want! Throwback to times when we were waiting for our little one to arrive! @mohitmalik1113”. The picture is from her pregnancy shoot. In the picture, Aditi is seen flaunting her grown baby bump and is wearing an off-shoulder white gown. The actor is wearing a white shirt with black pants and a tie. To note, their little one already has an Instagram account of his name, which is run by his parents where they share his updates.

Recently, Aditi had also thanked Mohit for making her motherhood journey easy. She shared a picture in which she was seen sleeping while the actor was taking care of the little one.

Mohit had also shared a picture and said that the best thing he can do for her is to love her most. On the work front, he was last seen in the show Lockdown Ki Lovestory. The show went off air in January 2021.

