Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal pose with their tiny tot Tvisha from Coorg vacay; See family PIC

Aditya Narayan is a prominent singer, actor, and host, who has been part of the entertainment industry for many years. Regarding his personal life, the actor is married to Shweta Agarwal and the couple was blessed with a baby girl on 24th February 2022. Aditya and Shweta adore their little one and love to share pictures with her on social media. The singer is presently hosting the singing reality show Superstar Singer 2. Now, Aditya is enjoying his family time with Shweta and Tvisha.

Today, Aditya took to his Instagram handle and dropped an adorable picture with his wife Shweta Agarwal, and his little munchkin Tvisha. In this picture, the three look adorable as they pose together for the picture. Sharing this picture, "Decided to visit @ayatana.coorg for our first family holiday with our little Tvisha & I must say that she as well as we are totally loving it". Many celebs from the industry also showered their love on this picture. Actors like Jasmin Bhasin, Ananya Chakraborty, and Ali Asgar dropped heart emojis on the photo.

On the work front, Aditya recently lent his voice for the new music video 'Mangta Hai Kya', a recreated version of the '90s hit song. He has sung the song along with Deeksha Toor. This new music video featured Palak Tiwari and Aditya Seal, and it is directed and choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, under the banner of Tips Music.

