Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal test positive for COVID 19; Actor urges fans to keep them in prayers

Singer and Indian Idol 12 host, Aditya Narayan shared on social media that he and his wife Shweta Agarwal are Covid 19 positive. He urged fans to be safe and wish for their speedy recovery.

The Indian Idol 12 host and son of legendary singer Udit Narayan, Aditya Narayan has contracted Covid-19. The new wave of the Covid-19 is spreading widely among TV and film celebrities. It has reached the sets of Indian Idol as the singer and host of the show, Aditya and his wife Shweta Agarwal have tested positive for Covid-19. The singer has shared the news on his official social media handle and urged his fans to wish for their speedy recovery.

Aditya Narayan took to Instagram to share a picture of himself and Shweta and wrote in the caption, "Hello all! Unfortunately, my wife @shwetaagarwaljha & I have tested positive for Covid-19 & are in quarantine. Please stay safe, continue to follow protocol & do keep us in your prayers. This too shall pass".

Comments are pouring in for him and his wife’s speed recovery. Neha Kakkar commented, "Get well soon" and his fans sent him wishes.

See post here:

The singer is in self-quarantine for now and he has urged fans to keeping them in their prayers. As he is affected by Covid-19, he will not be hosting the show Indian Idol 12 for some time. The makers of the show are on the lookout for his replacement. Along with Aditya Narayan, numerous other celebrities have contracted Covid-19 including Rupali Ganguly, Narayani Shastri, Abrar Qazi, Priyal Mahajan, Ankit Siwach, Monalisa, Toral Rasputra, Amar Upadhyay and others.

