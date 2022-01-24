Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal to welcome their first child soon; Soon to be dad says ‘It feels surreal’

Aditya Narayan, who had married his ladylove Shweta Agarwal in December 2020, has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, this adorable couple is all set to embrace parenthood. Yes! Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal are expecting their first child soon. He had confirmed the news during his recent conversation with the Times of India and said that the feeling of embracing parenthood is surreal. He also mentioned that the entire house is beaming with happiness and are looking forward to welcoming the new member.

“Shweta and I are looking forward to this new phase in our life. It feels surreal. I have always been fond of children and wanted to become a father someday. Now, Shweta might be in for more work because I am not less than a child, and we recently even adopted a naughty golden retriever. Our house will be booming with high-octane energy soon,” he was quoted saying. Aditya also revealed that they will soon be organising a godhbharai ceremony for Shweta with just the family members in presence.

While Aditya can’t wait to become a father, he mentioned that he wants a baby girl. “I would love to have a daughter because fathers are closest to their daughters. My father and mother are both excited that they will become grandparents soon, but my father (singer Udit Narayan) is a little shy like me when it comes to expressing himself”. Well, this is indeed a good news not just for the soon to become parents but also for their fans.

