Aditya Narayan announces he is all set to get married in December
"We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago and we are finally tying the knot in December," he wrote. He also shared that he is taking a break from social media because he has to get busy with the marriage preparations.
We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people & believe that it’s best to keep one’s private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December P.S. कहा था ना.. कभी ना कभी तो मिलोगे कहीं पे हमको यक़ीन है
"We are both extremely private people and believe that it's best to keep one's private life, well, private. Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December," Aditya added. Along with it, he posted a picture of him hugging Shweta. Aditya and Shweta met on the sets of the 2010 horror film, "Shaapit".
