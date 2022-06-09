Aditya Narayan is in awe of his daughter Tvisha as he holds her during photoshoot; VIDEO

Aditya Narayan is a prominent singer, actor and host, who has been part of the entertainment industry for many years. The singer is presently hosting the singing reality show Superstar Singer 2. Regarding his personal life, the actor is married to Shweta Agarwal and the couple was blessed with a baby girl a few months back. Aditya and Shweta adore their little one and love to share pictures with her on social media. Aditya’s recent photo shoot with his daughter is just adorable.

In the post shared by Aditya Narayan, he is seen holding his little girl delicately in his hands and the father-daughter duo gets clicked. He is seen twinning with his daughter Tvisha in white outfits. He is seeing his daughter lovingly and it’s a very beautiful picture. He also shared a BTS video of the process of the shoot as he spends some time with his little angel. He captioned it, “The Daddy daughter love.”

Taking to his Instagram handle, Aditya Narayan shared a picture of his baby girl after she completed three months. She looked adorably cute in the photo. She was kept in a basket as she curiously looked toward the camera. Tvisha wore an off-white coloured onesie and a similar coloured headband with a bow. Sharing this picture, Aditya wrote, “3 months old tomorrow! Here she is, our beautiful angel.” The moment he posted her picture friends and fans started taking to the comments section to shower love and blessings on the little one. Vishal Dadlani wrote, ‘She's everything! Pairon ka aashirwaad lekar show shuru karte hain!’. Vikrant Massey posted a heart and an evil eye emoji.

