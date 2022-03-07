Aditya Narayan bids adieu to hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, says 'Time really does fly'

Aditya Narayan and Shweta have recently welcomed their first daughter. The couple is already rejoicing and is super happy. The singer had shared the good news on his social handle and many celebrities including fans also congratulated them. Well, today he has shared another news that came as a shock for his fans. Aditya is saying goodbye to singing the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. He even shared a lot of pictures on his social handle and said that time fly away too soon.

Aditya writes in his note, “With a heavy heart, I bid adieu to my hosting duties to a show that gave me my own identity as an adult, SaReGaMaPa. From an 18-year-old teenager to a young man with a beautiful wife & baby daughter! 9 seasons. 350 episodes. Time really does fly. Thank you Neeraj Sharma, my soul brother.” The picture also features Udit Narayan, Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya among others. On Sunday, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa winner was also announced.

Neelanjana Ray was declared the winner. Many of his fans have dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Aditya was hosting the show for a long time. He had also Indian Idol.

Take a look at his post here:

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan as the judges. It was also graced by Bollywood celebrities through the course of its run. The finale episode had singers Udit Narayan and Shilpa Rao gracing the show as special guests.

