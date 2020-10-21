Aditya Narayan claims he hasn’t received Neha Kakkar’s wedding invitation: Is she really getting married?

As Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s wedding rumours are going rife, Aditya Narayan is wondering how she can meet and marry someone within a month.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s wedding has been one of the hot topics of discussion in the telly world. The couple, who is said to be dating each other for some time now, will, reportedly, be tying the knot this week. There have been a lot of speculations about Neha and Rohan’s wedding and the fans are quite ecstatic to know about the love birds’ big day. And while it is reported that preparations for Neha and Rohan’s D-day is going on in full swing, the Indian Idol 11 judge’s dear friend Aditya Narayan is still wondering if the couple is really tying the knot or is it just a rumour.

Aditya made this statement as he is surprised that Neha made this big decision within a month of meeting him. Besides, he had also claimed that he hasn’t received any wedding invitation so far. “Is she really getting married? I haven’t received the so-called wedding invitation. It’s all very strange because she met this guy for the first time when they shot a video together a few weeks ago. Is it possible for someone to meet and marry in a month? Neha is no giddy headed teenager. Significantly neither Neha Kakkar nor her alleged groom-to-be has made any statement about the supposed wedding. All I can say is, I do hope it’s actually happening. Otherwise,https://www.pinkvilla.com/tv/news-gossip/neha-kakkar-shares-video-her-roka-ceremony-rohanpreet-singh-leaves-fans-excited-their-wedding-569594 why have the two parties in the supposed wedding alliance slowed rumours and unconfirmed reports to go this far?” Aditya was quoted saying to Bollywood Hungama.

His statement has come as a surprise for many as Aditya had earlier congratulated the couple and even stated that the wedding will take place in Delhi. Meanwhile, Neha and Rohan have been taking social media by a storm by their mushy posts. In fact, the couple has also shared a beautiful video from their roka ceremony lately wherein they looked much in love.

Credits :Bollywood Hungama

