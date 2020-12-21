Aditya Narayan cuddling with wife Shweta Agarwal in Gulmarg with breathtaking view is a sight for sore eyes

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal are currently honeymooning in Jammu and Kashmir and the actor has been treating us with stunning pictures. Meanwhile, check out his recent picture that will leave you in awe of the couple.

Singer-actor Aditya Narayan has got all the reasons to be on cloud nine. The popular host recently got married to his soul mate Shweta Agarwal and is currently honeymooning in Jammu and Kashmir. Amid this, he has been very active on social media and has been sharing a glimpse of it on social media. Going by his photos, it is evident that the newlywed couple is having a whale of a time in the Hills. After enjoying shikara ride in Srinagar, the duo is now in Gulmarg enjoying a snow bike ride.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Aditya has shared a romantic picture with Shweta wherein the duo can be seen posing with snowy mountains in the backdrop. The stunning click shows the actor adorably hugging Shweta from behind as they go on a snow bike riding in the hills. He captioned the photo as, “Gulmarg you beauty#Kashmir #IncredibleIndia.” One simply cannot miss the breathtaking view in the picture and it is surely a treat for sore eyes. Needless to say, the picture is giving all of us major couple and travel goals. Newlyweds Aditya and Shweta look head over heels in love with each other as they pose with utmost perfection.

Check out Aditya Narayan’s Instagram post:

For the unversed, Aditya and Shweta, who have first met on the sets of their 2010 movie Shaapit, have tied the knot on 1 December this year in a low-key ceremony in the presence of their family and close friends in Mumbai. Last week, the duo has flown to Kashmir for a honeymoon.

Also Read: Newlywed Aditya Narayan shares a romantic picture with Shweta Agarwal as they enjoy shikara ride in Srinagar

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Aditya Narayan Instagram

Share your comment ×