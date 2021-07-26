Aditya Narayan denies reports of him participating in ‘Bigg Boss 15'; Says ‘Would love to host it someday’

Fans are eagerly waiting for one of the most-awaited shows ‘Bigg Boss 15’ to hit the floors. However, the final list of participants is yet to be confirmed. In between this, rumours of the presence of some Bollywood celebrities in the show are doing rounds of the internet. One such name is Aditya Narayan. His fans were wondering if he would be a part of the show or not. Now, Aditya has issued a clarification on the same.

Taking to his Instagram story, Aditya stopped the rumour mill from going abuzz about his participation in the upcoming season. Aditya said he doesn’t have the time nor the inclination to participate, however, he would be happy to feature as a guest or host the show someday. He wrote, "Contrary to speculation, I am not going to be a contestant on the upcomig season of #BigBoss or any season for that matter. Always happy to guest feature. Would even love to host it someday. But I have neither the time nor the inclination to participate. Best wishes to @colorstv @endemolshineind & the entire team for putting up a great show every year & I am sure this year will also be just as great.”

Take a look:

A couple of days ago, Bhumika Chawal also denied the reports of her participating in season 15. She said, “Not True - No, I have not been offered Big Boss - NO I WON'T DO IT IF OFFERED. I was offered season 1, 2 ,3 & later some time again & refused to do all. I haven’t been offered this time & I still won’t do it . I’m a public personality - but Am a very private person to have cameras on me 24/7.”

The filmmaker will be hosting the digital edition of Bigg Boss.

