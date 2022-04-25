Aditya Narayan drops a beautiful FAMILY picture as his daughter Tvisha completes two months

Singer-host Aditya Narayan and his actor-wife Shweta Agarwal were blessed with a baby girl on 24th February 2022. Aditya had shared this special news on his social media handle with a caption that read, "Shweta & I feel extremely grateful to share that the almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22". Later, Aditya conducted an AMA session on Instagram where he revealed his daughter's name as Tvisha Narayan Jha. On 24th April 2022, Aditya's daughter Tvisha turned two months old. On this occasion, Aditya shared the first family picture featuring him, his wife Shweta Agarwal and their daughter Tvisha.

In the caption, he wrote, "Two months ago our little bundle of joy, Tvisha, came into this world". Many of his fans and friends from the industry dropped their good wishes on this picture. Singer Sunidhi Chauhan commented, "Awwwww" whereas actor and singer Adhyayan Suman commented, "BABBYYY". Actors like Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, and Priyank Sharma also dropped heart emoticons in the comment section. In this picture, Aditya is seated behind Shweta, and Shweta is holding Tvisha. The couple is adorably looking at their bundle of joy.

On the work front, Aditya recently lent his voice for the new music video 'Mangta Hai Kya', a recreated version of the '90s hit song. He has sung the song along with Deeksha Toor. This new music video featured Palak Tiwari and Aditya Seal, and it is directed and choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, under the banner of Tips Music.

