Aditya Narayan drops FIRST PIC of his daughter Tvisha with wife Shweta, carefully rests her on his shoulder

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal were blessed with a baby girl a few days back. The actor and singer is feeling very happy as he became a proud dad to his little girl. He had shared the news of her birth a few days back through a social media post and yesterday, he had revealed the name of his daughter, which is Tvisha. The actor recently shared the first picture of his little one as he rests her on his shoulder. He also shared the news about taking a break from social media for some time.

Aditya Narayan’s happiness is unbounded as the actor was blessed with a baby girl on 24th February. He has shared the first picture with his newborn girl and the smile on his face reveals his immense happiness and love for the baby. He shared in the caption, “Grateful, lucky, blessed! Going to spend the next few weeks with my angels. See you soon, digital world”.

See post here-

Numerous friends and fans of Aditya Narayan shared the love on the post. Dr. Sanket wrote, “chachu se kab milwa rahe ho”, Salim Merchant wrote, “Congratulations”, Mika Singh also commented, “Congratulations”. Aly Goni, Bharti Singh, Jasmin Bhasin, Vikrant Massey, Sugandha Mishra, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Ali Asgar, and others dropped heart emojis on the post.



Aditya Narayan got married to his ladylove Shweta Agarwal in December 2020. The couple shared the news of pregnancy with a series of pictures and captions, “Shweta & I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon.” After the birth of their daughter, he shared a post on social media as he wrote, “Elated! The almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22”



Also read- Aditya Narayan bids adieu to hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, says 'Time really does fly'