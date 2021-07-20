Aditya Narayan to end his journey as a host next year; Says ‘It’s time to do bigger things’

Aditya Narayan stated that he is planning to take a break from Indian television in 2022.

Aditya Narayan – the name doesn’t need any introduction. Not just he is a renowned actor-singer, but he is an equally popular host on Indian television as well. The Shaapit star, who has been hosting Indian Idol for a couple of seasons now, has showcased his hosting skills in several shows including Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, X Factor, Entertainment Ki Raat, etc. However, as per a recent update, Aditya is planning to quit hosting soon. He made the revelation during his recent interview with the Times of India.

The Indian Idol 12 host stated that he is planning to do bigger things and is now laying a foundation for the same.“2022 will be my final year as a host on Indian television. I won’t host after that. It’s time to do bigger things. I am bound by prior commitments, which I will complete in the coming months. I have such beautiful associations and relations in the industry that agar main abhi chhod doonga toh it will be like abandoning the ship midway. I am laying the foundation for my way out,” Aditya was quoted saying.

This isn’t all. He also mentioned that not just hosting, he is also planning to take a break from TV next year. Aditya said, “As grateful as I am to Indian television for being my cocoon through the past 15 years, it is time to move on to other things. I was a teenager when I started hosting on the small screen, and by the time I am done next year, I will probably be a father (smiles). The TV industry has given me a lot — name, fame, and success.”

Aditya is expected to announce his decision on Indian Idol 12 soon. “If I don’t announce it, I will keep getting such offers. As much as I love hosting, I have to start thinking about the bigger picture. I still want to sing, jump around and dance on stage, perform all over the world, and I don’t want anything to hinder that,” he concluded.

Credits :Times of India

