Aditya Narayan faces financial trouble ahead of his wedding; Says 'I have only 18K left in my bank account'

Aditya Narayan, the son of the legendary singer Udit Narayan, is all set to marry his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal by the end of this year. However, the singer is worried about his financial condition now. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the Indian Idol host and singer Aditya Narayan revealed that he has gone bankrupt. Aditya also shared that he has spent all his savings and left with only 18k in his bank account now. Due to the ongoing pandemic and nationwide lockdown, he hasn't been working for a year now.

He further said, “If the government extends the lockdown even further, people will start dying of hunger.”

Aditya also said that all the money he had invested in Mutual Funds, he had to withdraw all of that to survive now if he doesn’t start working from October or he'll have to sell off his bike. He also said that at the end, people have to take some harsh calls to survive otherwise it is very tough. Aditya added, “Because nobody had planned that I wouldn’t be working for a year and yet chilling it out. Nobody plans it like that. Unless you’re like some billionaire."

Before the lockdown, he was hosting the singing reality show Indian Idol along with that he was also a part of Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh's Khatra Khatra Khatra. Earlier, he was also a part of the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

