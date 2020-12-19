Aditya Narayan hilariously calls Neha Kakkar 'jealous' for not attending his wedding; Latter gives a befitting

Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar engage in a cute banter in the new promo of Indian Idol 12. The host also teases the judge for not attending his wedding.

In a latest promo of Indian Idol 12, host Aditya Narayan and judge Neha Kakkar can be seen indulging in playful banter. While introducing Neha in the show, Aditya hilariously calls her ‘jealous’ for not attending his wedding with his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal earlier this month. However, Neha can be also seen giving a befitting reply to Aditya. She asks Aditya the reason behind not attending her wedding with Rohanpreet Singh in October. It seems Aditya and Neha’s cute banter is never-ending!

In the video, Aditya can also be heard saying, “Woh jinhe maine apni shaadi pe bulaya to have roti mein lapet ke shakkar, par meri khushi jo apni aankhon se nahi dekhna chahti thi, jalkukdi judge Neha Kakkar (I invited her to my wedding but she did not want to witness my happiness with her own eyes, the jealous judge Neha Kakkar).”

While Neha gave a perfect reply to this, Aditya imitated and said, “Jaisa ki Shah Rukh Khan ne kaha tha DDLJ mein, ‘Main nahi aaunga’ (Like Shah Rukh Khan had said in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, ‘I will not come’).”

Later, he can be also seen teasing Neha about her wedding and tells her about having heard that ‘aisi kangaali chhayi hui thi ki mehmaan khud apne chips, boondi aur samosa leke aaye the (there was so much deficiency that the guests had to carry their own food)’. Neha, however, said there is no truth to these rumours.

In the earlier season of Indian Idol, it was announced that Aditya and Neha would get married to each other. However, it was revealed that it was a publicity gimmick to increase the ratings of the singing reality show.

