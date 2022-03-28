Aditya Narayan to host Superstar Singer 2? Here’s what we know

Aditya Narayan is reportedly hosting the upcoming season of the singing reality show Superstar Singer 2. Yes, you read that right. In Superstar Singer, contestants are mentored and judged by renowned and popular singers of the Indian entertainment industry. They compete against each other in several rounds to finally win the prize money. The first season of the show was judged by Javed Ali, Himesh Reshammiya, and Alka Yagnik, and hosted by Jay Bhanushali. Now, as per a report in Telly Chakkar, Aditya Narayan will be stepping into the shows of the anchor for the upcoming season.

As per the report, Salman Ali, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish are the new captains of the show. Alka Yagnik, Himesh Reshammiya, and Javed Ali will be seen as judges, while Aditya will be hosting the show. Prity Bhattacharjee had emerged as the winner of the first season and won prize money of Rs. 15 lakhs.

For the unversed, Aditya recently welcomed a baby daughter with his wife Shweta. Recently, Aditya Narayan had taken to his Instagram space to announce that he has decided to bid adieu to hosting another popular reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Aditya wrote, “With a heavy heart, I bid adieu to my hosting duties to a show that gave me my own identity as an adult, SaReGaMaPa. From an 18-year-old teenager to a young man with a beautiful wife & baby daughter! 9 seasons. 350 episodes. Time really does fly. Thank you Neeraj Sharma, my soul brother.” The picture also featured Udit Narayan, Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya among others.

