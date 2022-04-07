Aditya Narayan on hosting Superstar Singer 2: I wish to branch out, but after finishing my prior commitments

Talented singer and a fabulous host, Aditya Narayan is a popular name in the entertainment industry. He has hosted numerous successful shows including Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, Indian Idol 12, Kitchen Champion, Rising Star 3, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs and many others. Now, Aditya Narayan is all set to host another singing reality show Superstar Singer 2.

Some days back the actor had shared that he was planning to quit hosting, but he took up Superstar Singer 2. Talking about the same, he shared with ETimes, “People jump to conclusions too fast. When I said I was bidding adieu to my duties as a host on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in March, many people assumed that my journey as a host on TV is over now. Yes, I wish to branch out and do other things, but not before I finish my prior commitments to shows. I had signed up for Superstar Singer 2 earlier. So also, for the next season of Indian Idol. Only when these two shows get over, I will be able to focus on other things.”

Aditya opened up on other things in the world of showbiz. He said, “I am getting offers to judge shows and that’s exciting me. I am not a 17-18 year old and as you grow older, you want to do different things. I am glad that I am in a position to choose interesting things. I want to do music tours, make singles and also explore the webspace as an actor.”

Talking about his personal life, Aditya recently became the father of a baby girl and the singer is enjoying spending time with his daughter and wife Shweta. He shared that she is a bundle of joy and all his focus has shifted from his work and goals to his baby. He shared that he wants to give her the best in life. He added that his focus is also on Shweta because a woman goes through a lot before the baby is born and later when she takes care of the child.

