Aditya Narayan introduces his ‘beautiful angel’ Tvisha as she completes 3 months; PIC

Aditya Narayan is on cloud 9 ever since he stepped into parenthood. The singer-host and his actor wife Shweta Agarwal welcomed their baby girl on February 24th 2022. He also conducted an AMA session on Instagram and revealed the name of his baby girl, Tvisha Narayan Jha. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see the face of the little angel. In fact, Aditya had shared a beautiful family picture of the tree on their tinu=y tots 2nd month birthday. And today he has finally revealed the face of his baby girl as she will turn 3 months old tomorrow.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Aditya Narayan shared a picture of his baby girl looking adorably cute. She was kept in a basket as she curiously looked toward the camera. Tvisha wore an off-white coloured onesie and a similar coloured headband with a bow. Sharing this picture, Aditya wrote, “3 months old tomorrow! Here she is, our beautiful angel.” The moment he posted her picture friends and fans started taking to the comments section to shower love and blessings on the little one. Vishal Dadlani wrote, ‘She's everything! Pairon ka aashirwaad lekar show shuru karte hain!’. Vikrant Massey posted a heart and an evil eye emoji.

Take a look:

On the work front, Aditya recently lent his voice for the new music video 'Mangta Hai Kya', a recreated version of the '90s hit song. He has sung the song along with Deeksha Toor. This new music video featured Palak Tiwari and Aditya Seal, and it is directed and choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, under the banner of Tips Music.

ALSO READ: Aditya Narayan opens up about his friends Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's newborn