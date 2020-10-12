Aditya Narayan on Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet’s wedding rumours: Thrilled that my two friends are getting married

As Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s wedding rumours go rife, Aditya Narayan reacts to the reports and reveals that the ceremony will take place in Delhi this month.

Neha Kakkar is one of the most eligible spinsters in the industry and her love life has always been the talk of the town. It hasn’t been long when there were reports about the Indian Idol judge tying the knot with Aditya Narayan. While this turned out be a mere publicity stunt, Neha’s wedding reports are once again making the headlines and this time with Rohanpreet Singh. It is reported that the duo has been dating each other for quite some time and are set to tie the knot this month.

Needless to say, Neha’s fans are quite excited about the same. In fact, not just fans, her friend Aditya Narayan is also excited about the big day in her life. Talking about the same, the singer turned actors told BT, “Neha is a dear friend and I am happy for her. I have known Rohan since he was the second runner-up of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil' Champs way back in 2008 that I hosted. I am thrilled that two of my good friends are getting married.”

So, will he be a part of Neha and Rohan’s wedding ceremony on October 26, to this Aditya stated that while the wedding will take place in Delhi, he won’t able to make it for Neha’s D-day owing to his shoulder injury? However, he confirmed that the Visha Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya from Indian Idol will be attending the ceremony.

Interestingly, Neha and Rohanpreet have been busy painting the town red with their mushy romance these days and their Instagram handles speak volumes about their love affair. To note, Neha was earlier dating Himansh Kohli, however, the two parted ways after a couple of months. Himansh also reacted to Neha’s wedding rumours and stated, “Well, if Neha is indeed getting married, I am happy for her. She is moving on in her life, she has somebody and it's great to see that.”

Credits :Bombay Times

