Aditya Narayan opens up about his friends Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's newborn

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa recently became parents to a baby boy, and the newborn has been receiving loads of blessings and love from everyone. One of Bharti and Haarsh's closest friends from the industry, Aditya Narayan, also expressed his happiness for the duo. Aditya Narayan, Bharti Singh, and Haarsh Limbachiyaa met during Khatron Ke Khiladi, and since then, they share a special bond. They further went on to work together on the show Khatra Khatra Khatra and became inseparable. Two months ago, Aditya and his wife Shweta also became parents of a baby girl.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Aditya spoke about his bond with Bharti and Haarsh and revealed that he is shifting next to Bharti and Haarsh's house, and they will soon become neighbours. He further expressed his joy as Bharti and Haarsh recently embraced parenthood and spoke about their newborn. Aditya said, "Bharti calls her son Gola pyaar se. We keep watching his pictures and videos. He is very cute. Abhi tak uske eyebrows nahi aaye hain… he’s very cute and adorable."

Talking about his experience, Aditya shared how he has been cherishing fatherhood and can't stop thinking about his daughter Tvisha even while he's busy working. The talented singer further appreciated the efforts of his wife Shweta, for taking non-stop care of Tvisha and everything. He also adds that he doesn't want Tvisha to grow up soon and wants to spend as much time as he can. Aditya also shares how Tvisha reacts and recognises his voice on a video call.

On the work front, Aditya recently lent his voice for 'Mangta Hai Kya', a recreated version of the '90s hit song. He has sung the song along with Deeksha Toor. This new music video featured Palak Tiwari and Aditya Seal, and it is directed and choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, under the banner of Tips Music.

Also Read: Aditya Narayan on hosting Superstar Singer 2: I wish to branch out, but after finishing my prior commitments