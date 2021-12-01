Aditya Narayan posts an adorable throwback photo with Shweta Agarwal on their wedding anniversary

Aditya Narayan is popular for his singing skills as well as hosting. He is presently the host of the singing show Sa Re Ga Ma Pan 2021. He is multi-talented as he is also an actor. The singer is married to his long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal. The couple had tied the knot in 2020 in an intimate affair at ISKON temple. It is the first anniversary of the couple and Aditya Narayan has shared a picture of them on social media.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal met on the sets of their debut movie, Shaapit in 2010. They were friends for some time and then slowly fell for each other. They dated each other for 10 years, and finally got married last year. On their first wedding anniversary, Aditya Narayan shared a throwback picture of the couple, as he captioned, “You believed in me before I believed in me. Happy Anniversary my love @shwetaagarwaljha”.

See post here:

Jonita Gandhi commented on the post, “So cute. Happy anniversary you two.” Comedian Sugandha Mishra commented, “Happy anniversary” along will love emojis. Chitrashi Rawat also commented, “Happy Happy”. Numerous fans of the couple also wished them and dropped hearth emojis. In the recent episode of the singing reality show, his father and legendary singer Udit Narayan was seen being lifted by Aditya on the stage which surprised everyone in the audience.



