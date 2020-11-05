Aditya Narayan REVEALS he and Shweta Agarwal will dance to Udit Naryan's song 'Pehla Nasha' on their wedding

Aditya Narayan has recently opened up on his marriage to Shweta Agarwal, their future plans and other related stuff in an interview. Read on for further details.

Aditya Narayan is currently on cloud nine as he is all set to marry his ladylove Shweta Agarwal on 1st December 2020. The wedding festivities have already begun and the picture of their Roka ceremony has now gone viral on social media. For the unversed, the Mehendi ceremony of the couple will commence on 29th November and then they will be having a temple wedding in December followed by a reception. That will reportedly happen at a five-star hotel in Mumbai.

Aditya has now revealed in an exclusive interview that the wedding will be attended only by family members and friends owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The singer turned host has also added that their wedding outfits will be designed by none other than Shweta herself who also happens to be a fashion designer. He further says that she has been designing his outfits for many years. The Indian Idol host is all praises for his ladylove and calls her a calm and polite person.

Talking about the wedding playlist, Aditya Narayan states that he and Shweta will be dancing to father Udit Narayan’s song Pehla Nasha from the movie Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Citing the reason behind the same, the singer adds that it happens to be a love at first sight thing for her. He then reveals about having bought a new apartment recently in which they will be starting their new life. Aditya had reportedly planned to propose Shweta in the Maldives but that could not happen due to lockdown. He then proposed to her for marriage in Lonavala. The couple will be jetting off to Gulmarg, Kashmir for their honeymoon.

Also Read: Aditya Narayan & Shweta Agarwal's wedding celebrations begin with the roka ceremony; See PHOTO

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×