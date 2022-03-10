Aditya Narayan reveals the name of his newborn daughter along with its meaning

Singer-actor and host Aditya Narayan became the father of a baby girl last month. Aditya and Shweta Agarwal, who tied the knot in 2020, embraced parenthood on 24th February 2022. They shared the news with much enthusiasm on social media, with a beautiful picture of them. Aditya had shared in an interview about his secret desire for a baby girl and his happiness knew no bounds as his wish got fulfilled. The actor has finally revealed that the name of his daughter is Twisha Narayan Jha.

Aditya Narayan had conducted an AMA session on Instagram, in which he was asked the name of his daughter. He shared the name of his newborn, Twisha Narayan Jha and wrote it in Hindi and English also. He also shared the meaning of her name as he wrote, “Splendor, Lustre, Light, Sun-rays Its quite cool because my fathers name means “Risen Sun”, my means ‘Sun’ and hers means rays of the sun. Also, it almost has Shweta’s entire name in it, as well as the god she worships, Shiva.”

See post here-

Aditya had shared a post on social media for announcing the birth of his daughter. He captioned, “He shared a post on social media with the caption, "Shweta & I feel extremely grateful to share that the almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22".

Sharing about the precious moment, he told Bombay Times, “Everyone kept telling me that it would be a baby boy. But I secretly hoped that we would have a baby girl. I believe fathers are closest to their daughters, and I am happy that my little girl has arrived. Shweta and I feel extremely blessed that we are parents now.”



