Aditya Narayan’s wife Shweta on 1st Karva Chauth: This festival has always been a very big thing in my family

The singer-actor Aditya Narayan and his wife, Shweta will be celebrating Karva Chauth for the first time and the couple is thrilled about the celebrations. For those unaware, the duo got married on December 1, 2020.

When asked if she will be fasting too, Shweta told Hindustan Times, “Of course, I am keeping it”. Shweta added, “I am a Punjabi. This festival has always been a very big thing in my family for years. I have seen my mother and grandmother do it. There is a lot of prep, but it is fun, I am so used to seeing this whole thing happening. To decorate your thali, outfit, wear new clothes, jewellery… it is my first year, so it is good fun.”

When the couple was asked if Aditya is also going to fast on this day, both laughed before Shweta revealed that he is not going to keep any fast. Shweta said that she doesn’t think he can fast for more than two hours.

“Like any relationship, ours has seen ups and downs. There have been the greatest of times, and some not so very good times. Most of the credit goes to me for the good times (laughs). The thing is we are very different people, but have a lot of similarities, and they helped us stay together all these years. We had to work on being with each other. Marriage has been great because finally I can tell people that I am in a relationship. I shamelessly hid it from everybody, which is something I like doing,” Aditya said.

Talking about his marriage, Aditya said that they had a very intimate ceremony because of the pandemic. However, the couple is happy as they got a chance to visit Gulmarg, Kashmir for their honeymoon.

