Aditya Narayan says he is missing 'his baby' as wife Shweta shares a lovey dovey throwback photo

Indian Idol 12 host and singer, Aditya Narayan’s wife Shweta shares her love for hubby with a sweet picture of them. The singer also dropped a comment on the photo.

The Indian Idol 12 host and singer, Aditya Narayan is popular for his fabulous singing and performances. Aditya Narayan got married to his ladylove Shweta Agarwal, in December last year. The singer is at present away from his wife as he is shooting for the reality show. Shweta seems to be missing her hubby Aditya Narayan, who is presently out of Mumbai. To show her love, she has shared a love-filled picture on social media in which she is kissing the singer on his cheek.

Along with the picture, she has also dropped some heart and love emojis. Seeing the picture, Aditya Narayan also wrote a mushy comment saying, “I miss my baby”, and added a crying emoji.

See post here:

The couple has got married in a small ceremony in a temple in 2020. The singer had shared in an episode of Indian Idol 12 that Shweta had rejected him numerous times. Then his mother Deepa Narayan Jha played cupid in their love life as she convinced Shweta to go on a date with him.

The singer recently got into trouble when he talked about the people of Alibag in a bad light, for which he apologised on his social media through a post as well as a video. He asked the people to forgive him and consider him as their brother.

