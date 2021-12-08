Aditya Narayan says he worked out for 2 to 3 hours, lost 13 kgs that he gained after testing COVID positive

Few months back when pandemic situation was at its peak, singer and talented host, Aditya Narayan had shared that he had become COVID 19 while he was hosting Indian Idol. He had later shared about gaining weight during the recovery and now he has finally reduced all the weight he had gained at that time. The singer recently shared in an interview about how he reduced the weight.

Aditya, who is currently anchoring Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, shares how he lost 13 kilos after he recovered from COVID-19 in April 2021. He says, "I was never really obese but had put on weight due to the medicines I had to take when I got infected with COVID-19. I had not gone to the gym for many days because the first few days of the virus were intense and I had to take heavy medicines. That's why after recovering, I decided to hit the gym and reduce the extra flab."

Aditya adds, "I worked out for 2-3 hours in the gym and cut down on my meals and ate in proper proportions. That's how I got fit again. It is important to follow a strict regime and discipline when it comes to staying fit. I was not fat but needed to get fitter. Our work also involves a lot of running around and so it is important to keep fit and focussed when it comes to health."

The actor, who had recently announced that he wants to start a family, he said that's why he loves taking vacations with Shweta. Only if he spends quality time with my wife, will he be able to start a family. He said Shweta and him are nature lovers and they love travelling and enjoy the beaches and mountains. After the wedding, they have been enjoying small vacations.



