Aditya Narayan shares an adorable video of his daughter Tvisha; Says he is missing his 'little marshmallow'

Aditya Narayan is one of the most popular names in the Telly world. He is a versatile actor, singer and a host. He is presently hosting the popular singing reality show Superstar Singer 2, along with it he also keeps travelling to different locations for his live shows. Aditya is married to Shweta Agarwal and the couple has been blessed with a baby girl a few months back. The actor recently took to social media as he shared that he missed spending time with his daughter, Tvisha.

Aditya is currently away from his family and expressed his emotions with a cute video of his little munchkin playing with her mother. He wrote in the captions about how much he is missing them. In the video, Aditya and Shweta's daughter is seen dressed in a cute red dress and can be seen sitting on Shweta’s lap. She looks cute as a button. Sharing the video, Aditya captioned, "Papa misses mommy and our little marshmallow".

As soon as Aditya posted the video, his friends and well-wishers flooded the comment section with sweet messages. His close friend Bharti also reacted to the video with lots of heart emojis. Recently, Aditya had revealed the face of his daughter on the social media platform as she turned three months old and she was showered with lots of love by friends and fans alike.

Aditya is thoroughly enjoying the fatherhood phase and doesn't want to miss a single moment of it.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Aditya had talked about fatherhood, he said, "Fatherhood is a very beautiful and amazing feeling. I feel very lucky that my wife gave me two beautiful gifts. First, she got married to me and then she gave me a baby girl. Tvisha is adorable and I feel elated whenever I take her into my arms. Things have changed for me now. Aaj kal mujhe ghar jaane ki bahut jaldi hoti hai… ye thoda sa naya hai. These days I am always in a bit of a hurry especially when the day is coming to an end, I get restless."

