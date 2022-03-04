Aditya Narayan shares he's blessed with a daughter: I am happy that my little girl has arrived

Talented singer, actor and host, Aditya Narayan is beaming with joy as he and his wife Shweta Aggarwal have become parents of a baby girl. The couple was blessed with a daughter on 24th February in a nursing home in Mumbai. The actor is hardly able to contain his happiness as he shared that he always wanted a girl.

He shared a post on social media with the caption, "Shweta & I feel extremely grateful to share that the almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22 @ibtida.co"

He shared with Bombay Times, “Everyone kept telling me that it would be a baby boy. But I secretly hoped that we would have a baby girl. I believe fathers are closest to their daughters, and I am happy that my little girl has arrived. Shweta and I feel extremely blessed that we are parents now.”

Sharing about the precious moment when she was born, she said, “I was with Shweta when she delivered, and I seriously feel that only a woman can show the kind of strength and perseverance to go through this and bring a child into this world. My love and respect for Shweta has doubled now. A woman goes through many things when she delivers a child and even during the pregnancy phase.”

Aditya shared that he has already started singing songs to her. Music is in her DNA. His sister has gifted her a small music player, which constantly plays spiritual chants and nursery rhymes. He added that her journey of music has begun because it runs in the family, but then, it all depends on what she wants to do when she grows up. He said that his grandmothers are extremely excited to see their great-grandchild; hence, he is blessed to have so many women around in the family.

Aditya also shared that his father-singer Udit Narayan is beaming with joy and constantly calls the baby angel. He added that initially, he was too scared to pick her in his arms, but after a few days, he placed the baby in his lap, and then he got the confidence to play with her.

