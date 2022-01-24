Aditya Narayan shares news of embracing parenthood soon; Neka Kakkar, Shreya Ghoshal & others send wishes

Popular singer and host Aditya Narayan is beyond elated as he shared the news that he'll become father soon. The actor got married to Shweta Agarwal in December 2020 and they will be welcoming their first child. He recently shared a picture of him and Shweta as she flaunts her baby bump. As he shared the post, numerous celebs like Neha Kakkar, Vikrant Massey and others sent best wishes to the couple.

In the post shared by the popular host, he shared in caption, “Shweta & I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon #BabyOnTheWay”. Neha Kakkar commented, “Wow.. How beautiful!! Congratulations to both of you”. Salim Merchant commented, “Congratulations”, Vikrant Massey wrote, “Baby Nanu on the way. Kamaal.” Shreya Ghoshal wrote, “Wow!! Heartiest congratulations What a wonderful news!” Avika Gor wrote, “God blessssss”. Neeti Mohan wrote, “OMG” and Aditi Singh Sharma wrote, “Omg omg baby Shwaad arriving soon.”

Aditya had revealed in an interview that they will soon be organising a baby shower ceremony for Shweta with only family members. While Aditya can’t wait to become a father, he mentioned that he wants a baby girl. He shared with ETimes, “I would love to have a daughter because fathers are closest to their daughters. My father and mother are both excited that they will become grandparents soon, but my father is a little shy like me when it comes to expressing himself”.



